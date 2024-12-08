Sign up
Previous
Photo 2037
Surprise find
It looked like nothing from the outside, but the interior of this Greek Orthodox church was just stunning. None of my photos did it justice.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3272
photos
132
followers
156
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
greek
,
vienna
Cliff McFarlane
ace
That is orange and stunning
December 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
You did a great job of capturing the beauty, wonderful symmetry too.
December 11th, 2024
