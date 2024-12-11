Sign up
Photo 2038
First thoughts…
Stolen car - scumbags don’t appreciate Country music.
Hope I’m wrong about the stolen car.
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3277
photos
133
followers
156
following
559% complete
View this month »
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th December 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cds
,
discarded
,
country-music
Beverley
ace
You maybe right… wouldn’t surprise me the cds were ok…
December 17th, 2024
