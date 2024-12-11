Previous
Next
First thoughts… by tinley23
Photo 2038

First thoughts…

Stolen car - scumbags don’t appreciate Country music.

Hope I’m wrong about the stolen car.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You maybe right… wouldn’t surprise me the cds were ok…
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact