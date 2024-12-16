Sign up
Photo 2045
The Cube
I love this building in Brum
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3281
photos
133
followers
156
following
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2024 11:35am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
birmingham
,
cube
,
architecture
,
brum
Diana
amazing capture of all these squares and blues.
December 22nd, 2024
