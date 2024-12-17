Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2046
Duck
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
4
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3282
photos
133
followers
156
following
560% complete
View this month »
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st December 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Just a duck- simple and sweet! Nice sparkly bokeh to show him off too! Fav
December 22nd, 2024
KV
ace
Awww so solitary and yet so beautiful.
December 22nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, cool bokeh
December 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simplicity
December 23rd, 2024
