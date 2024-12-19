Previous
Unsure and a bit nervous by tinley23
Photo 2048

Unsure and a bit nervous

I was obviously worried about whatever adventure the grandchildren were undertaking. Eldest had borrowed my camera and caught my nervous (and wind-battered) expression perfectly.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Great capture
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne
Your eldest did a great job!
December 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy
Very good capture by your eldest.
December 23rd, 2024  
