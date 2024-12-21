Previous
Grandchildren by tinley23
Grandchildren

I was left in charge of two dogs and all of my grandchildren, so we went for a bit of a wild walk in the nature reserve. We had great fun.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely
They look so grown up and happy.
December 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Responsibility……I bet you all enjoyed that walk!
December 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful for you all , I am sure all enjoyed the day , even the dogs !
December 21st, 2024  
Anne
How lovely!
December 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
I bet you had a great time!
December 21st, 2024  
Lesley
@carole_sandford Do you know what? - We really did. Orla (eldest) even said that they never do stuff like this, just romping about and getting a bit grubby. I think they all really enjoyed it.
December 21st, 2024  
