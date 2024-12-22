Previous
Portinscale by tinley23
Portinscale

Black, white and grey buildings, and one happy red cone.
22nd December 2024

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
