Keswick Railway Station by tinley23
Keswick Railway Station

The line was closed in 1972, but the adjoining hotel has kept the building and are now using it as a games room.

A bit more info for those interested: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keswick_railway_station
A fascinating structure.
The building is beautiful
