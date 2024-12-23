Sign up
Photo 2052
Keswick Railway Station
The line was closed in 1972, but the adjoining hotel has kept the building and are now using it as a games room.
A bit more info for those interested:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keswick_railway_station
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3293
photos
133
followers
156
following
563% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
station
,
keswick
Susan Wakely
ace
A fascinating structure.
December 31st, 2024
Agnes
ace
The building is beautiful
December 31st, 2024
