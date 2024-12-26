Previous
Watching by tinley23
Photo 2054

Watching

Busy market day in Keswick so we popped into a pub for a beer and a rest. I am sure that there are more dogs than humans in the town and I loved that this dog spent the whole time we were there just looking through the window watching them all.
26th December 2024

