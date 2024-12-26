Sign up
Photo 2054
Watching
Busy market day in Keswick so we popped into a pub for a beer and a rest. I am sure that there are more dogs than humans in the town and I loved that this dog spent the whole time we were there just looking through the window watching them all.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3292
photos
133
followers
156
following
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 11:54am
Tags
dog
,
keswick
