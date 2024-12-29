Previous
Catbells - in the gloom by tinley23
Catbells - in the gloom

After a nice walk in lovely weather this morning, the low clouds and drizzle set in as we were walking back to the hotel.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Not sure where this is? All the best in 2025.

P. S. Next time I shall read the tags! Derwentwater. Doh!
December 30th, 2024  
Nice shot
December 30th, 2024  
Lovely in spite of the weather.
December 30th, 2024  
