Previous
Photo 2059
Bollards!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3294
photos
133
followers
156
following
564% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bollard
,
keswick
Beverley
ace
What a great image, the kindness of people to knit these and share them with the community is just Amazing!
So cheerful & so fun… brilliant
January 1st, 2025
Anne
ace
lol!! Great fun
January 1st, 2025
So cheerful & so fun… brilliant