Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2060
Bathroom
I do like an interesting bathroom. This was in The Old Contemptibles pub in Birmingham city centre.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3295
photos
133
followers
156
following
564% complete
View this month »
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
bathroom
Beverley
ace
Me too… this is really fun!
January 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a great backdrop for the basins. I’m guessing there are a few standing there while they read the words.
January 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely loo shot
January 3rd, 2025
Bill Davidson
Rather stunning…..
January 3rd, 2025
Monica
Interesting
January 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
What an interesting lav.
January 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Glad I'm not only one who takes photos in loos!!!!!
January 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite a work of art!
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close