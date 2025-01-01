Previous
Birmingham’s ‘Golden Boys’ by tinley23
Photo 2061

Birmingham’s ‘Golden Boys’

Made even more golden by the bright sun shining on them on this crisp, clear day.

https://ageofrevolution.org/200-object/boulton-watt-and-murdoch-the-golden-boys-of-birmingham/
Casablanca
Fabulous shot
January 4th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Amazing
January 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great sunburst and statue.
January 4th, 2025  
Pat
Oh how brilliant with the sun shining through!
January 4th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Tremendous PoV
January 4th, 2025  
