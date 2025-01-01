Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2061
Birmingham’s ‘Golden Boys’
Made even more golden by the bright sun shining on them on this crisp, clear day.
https://ageofrevolution.org/200-object/boulton-watt-and-murdoch-the-golden-boys-of-birmingham/
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3296
photos
133
followers
156
following
564% complete
View this month »
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
birmingham
,
statue
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous shot
January 4th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing
January 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sunburst and statue.
January 4th, 2025
Pat
Oh how brilliant with the sun shining through!
January 4th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Tremendous PoV
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close