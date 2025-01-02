Previous
Statue

Part of an installation in Chamberlain Square, Birmingham.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Lesley Aldridge ace
I love how his cloak "spills" out onto the steps.
January 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Original position. Nice one
January 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever statue.
January 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's a cool statue , I like it
January 8th, 2025  
Heather ace
That's a great statue! As others have said, original position and a nice flow of his cloak.
January 9th, 2025  
