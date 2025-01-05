Sign up
Photo 2065
Landscape
This is one I took a couple of weeks ago in the Lake District. I really liked the autumnal tones so I don’t know how I missed posting it.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3301
photos
133
followers
156
following
566% complete
View this month »
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
cumbria
,
derwentwater
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful landscape.
January 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shot
January 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautifully peaceful scene. so glad you didn't miss posting it. fav.
January 10th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Lovely shot
January 10th, 2025
