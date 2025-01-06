Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2066
Book Club
The next three months books have been announced, and I’m chuffed to say that I already have them. Happy me!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3304
photos
134
followers
156
following
566% complete
View this month »
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
9th January 2025 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Heather
ace
Fun to see this collection! I am only familiar with Kate Atkinson. I will have to check out the others!
January 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lots of good reading!
January 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
The current book (John Boyne) is excellent. Really enjoying it.
January 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Looks good!
January 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
@tinley23
I just looked it up. Yes, it sounds good! I will have to track it down. Thank you for the recommendation :-)
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close