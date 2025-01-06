Previous
Next
Book Club by tinley23
Photo 2066

Book Club

The next three months books have been announced, and I’m chuffed to say that I already have them. Happy me!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Fun to see this collection! I am only familiar with Kate Atkinson. I will have to check out the others!
January 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lots of good reading!
January 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@365projectorgheatherb The current book (John Boyne) is excellent. Really enjoying it.
January 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Looks good!
January 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
@tinley23 I just looked it up. Yes, it sounds good! I will have to track it down. Thank you for the recommendation :-)
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact