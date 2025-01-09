Sign up
Previous
Photo 2063
It looks a bit nippy out…
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
weather
,
cold
,
frost
Casablanca
ace
It is! Says she sitting in Physio waiting room, having taken a while to scrape the ice off the car!
January 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrr ! same scene here too this morning !
January 9th, 2025
Marloes
ace
Just learned a new word: nippy :) Love the sound of it. Being in this 365 community gives me a change of improving my photos as well as my English vocabulary :)
January 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
It looks a bit colder than nippy
January 9th, 2025
xbm
ace
Over here we had no snow, but it is VERY cold!
January 9th, 2025
