It looks a bit nippy out… by tinley23
Photo 2063

It looks a bit nippy out…

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca
It is! Says she sitting in Physio waiting room, having taken a while to scrape the ice off the car!
January 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Brrrr ! same scene here too this morning !
January 9th, 2025  
Marloes
Just learned a new word: nippy :) Love the sound of it. Being in this 365 community gives me a change of improving my photos as well as my English vocabulary :)
January 9th, 2025  
Kathy A
It looks a bit colder than nippy
January 9th, 2025  
xbm
Over here we had no snow, but it is VERY cold!
January 9th, 2025  
