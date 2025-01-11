Previous
Hmmmm…. by tinley23
Where do spiders go when it’s frosty? I think they are all hiding in our little shed.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Tim L ace
Nicely seen and beautifully composed, great image !
January 11th, 2025  
