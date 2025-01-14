Sign up
Photo 2071
Interesting walkies with Rosie
This is a poor photo but after being almost knocked down at a crossing, and being chatted up by three teenagers (high as a kite all of them), it was lovely to see the Wolf Moon and Mars brightening up our walk home.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
mars
,
walkies
