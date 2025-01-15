Sign up
Previous
Photo 2074
Bertie
Just sitting on the bench with his dad, and accepting all of the cuddles from passers-by.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3309
photos
134
followers
156
following
568% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2068
2069
2071
2072
2073
2074
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th January 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walsall
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's irresistible
January 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Bertie is such a cutie.
January 15th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous face!
January 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a cuddly looking cutie !
January 15th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Fabulous….
January 15th, 2025
