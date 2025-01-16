Sign up
Photo 2076
Tree of Leaves
In Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3311
photos
134
followers
156
following
568% complete
2068
2069
2070
2071
2073
2074
2075
2076
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 1:21pm
Tags
tree
,
art
,
dudley
,
merryhill
Heather
ace
Really attractive! I like how the wooden (?) slats of the chair reflect the swirls of the branches above. I love all those different leaves scattered about too! Fav
January 16th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
very cool artwork Lesley
January 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
These are amazing!
January 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
January 17th, 2025
