Tree of Leaves by tinley23
Tree of Leaves

In Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather
Really attractive! I like how the wooden (?) slats of the chair reflect the swirls of the branches above. I love all those different leaves scattered about too! Fav
January 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
very cool artwork Lesley
January 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
These are amazing!
January 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
January 17th, 2025  
