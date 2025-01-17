Sign up
Photo 2078
Besties
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3660
photos
128
followers
147
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boo
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Heather
ace
Just precious, Lesley! I love this! Fav
January 23rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
January 24th, 2026
