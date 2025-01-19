Previous
Greyhound walk by tinley23
Greyhound walk

Twenty-nine greyhounds (plus two wannabes) turned up for the walk today in Lichfield, even though the weather was gloomy and cold. I couldn’t capture all of them, but I think I got most.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
moni kozi
What an eye candy!
The look on the fourth face on row two :)
January 19th, 2025  
that would be such fun to just happen across!
January 19th, 2025  
Beautiful beautiful collage of an amazing gathering. Well done
January 19th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Quite a gathering
January 19th, 2025  
A beautiful collage - and such a fun day with all the greyhounds all rigged out for their walk !
January 19th, 2025  
