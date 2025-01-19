Sign up
Photo 2077
Photo 2077
Greyhound walk
Twenty-nine greyhounds (plus two wannabes) turned up for the walk today in Lichfield, even though the weather was gloomy and cold. I couldn’t capture all of them, but I think I got most.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
greyhound
,
lichfield
moni kozi
What an eye candy!
The look on the fourth face on row two :)
January 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
that would be such fun to just happen across!
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beautiful collage of an amazing gathering. Well done
January 19th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Quite a gathering
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful collage - and such a fun day with all the greyhounds all rigged out for their walk !
January 19th, 2025
The look on the fourth face on row two :)