Previous
Next
Spiral staircase by tinley23
Photo 2078

Spiral staircase

I’m a little bit afraid of them to be honest.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I can see why and so am I! Fabulous capture and perspective though.
February 15th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
they give me motion sickness!
Good pic - I thought it was going to be something more industrial when i first saw that big black beam
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact