Previous
Next
Photo 2078
Spiral staircase
I’m a little bit afraid of them to be honest.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2025 11:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
spiral
,
staircase
Diana
ace
I can see why and so am I! Fabulous capture and perspective though.
February 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
they give me motion sickness!
Good pic - I thought it was going to be something more industrial when i first saw that big black beam
February 15th, 2025
