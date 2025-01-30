Sign up
Previous
Photo 2078
The old and the new
Whilst following a mystery trail around Birmingham today we came across this scene. The old buildings with a backdrop of the new. I think they almost look like toy houses.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
8
3
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Carole Sandford
They do look toy houses, they have so much more character than the new ones!
January 30th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Wonderful contrast
January 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
I'm looking at the e-taxi too!
January 30th, 2025
Beverley
Great photo… yes the stylish old and modern new. I like the old…
January 30th, 2025
Tim L
I hope whoever planned this meant it; it is a wonderful view; The roofs of the old buildings are magnificent.
January 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
This is really awesome
January 30th, 2025
Pat
This is brilliant with the way the light is shining on the old buildings and the photo shoot going on to add a bit of action. Excellent capture!
January 30th, 2025
Babs
What a great shot. We have scenes like this in Newcastle. So good to see the old still standing proud
January 30th, 2025
