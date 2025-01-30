Previous
The old and the new by tinley23
Photo 2078

The old and the new

Whilst following a mystery trail around Birmingham today we came across this scene. The old buildings with a backdrop of the new. I think they almost look like toy houses.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
They do look toy houses, they have so much more character than the new ones!
January 30th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful contrast
January 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm looking at the e-taxi too!
January 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photo… yes the stylish old and modern new. I like the old…
January 30th, 2025  
Tim L ace
I hope whoever planned this meant it; it is a wonderful view; The roofs of the old buildings are magnificent.
January 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is really awesome
January 30th, 2025  
Pat
This is brilliant with the way the light is shining on the old buildings and the photo shoot going on to add a bit of action. Excellent capture!
January 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great shot. We have scenes like this in Newcastle. So good to see the old still standing proud
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact