Photo 2079
Up town
Heading towards the markets in Birmingham for some fresh fruit and veg. I hadn’t seen these particular bollards before, so I assume they are a reaction to the terrible recent event in Nashville.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3315
photos
135
followers
156
following
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
birmingham
,
bullring
,
bollards
