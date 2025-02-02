Previous
Hole in the Ground by tinley23
Photo 2081

Hole in the Ground

Loads of roadworks going on near us just now. Couldn’t stop singing this song all along Rosie’s walk. (Showing my age)

https://youtu.be/P-JVnlB7Onk?feature=shared
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
571% complete

Beverley ace
I remember this song… Bernard Cribbins Wow… thank you for the giggles. Super shot too
February 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
🎵There was I digging a hole, a hole in the ground. So big & sorta round….🎵
Has to be that song doesn’t it….
February 8th, 2025  
Tim L ace
It's not there now, the ground's all flat,
and beneath it is the bloke in the bowler hat.
And that's that.
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and textures, the song is new to me.
February 8th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
New song to me too!
February 8th, 2025  
