Photo 2081
Hole in the Ground
Loads of roadworks going on near us just now. Couldn’t stop singing this song all along Rosie’s walk. (Showing my age)
https://youtu.be/P-JVnlB7Onk?feature=shared
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3321
photos
135
followers
156
following
571% complete
View this month »
2078
2079
2080
2081
2083
2084
2085
2086
Photo Details
9
9
5
5
365
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
hole
,
roadworks
,
songtitle-113
Beverley
ace
I remember this song… Bernard Cribbins Wow… thank you for the giggles. Super shot too
February 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
🎵There was I digging a hole, a hole in the ground. So big & sorta round….🎵
Has to be that song doesn’t it….
February 8th, 2025
Tim L
ace
It's not there now, the ground's all flat,
and beneath it is the bloke in the bowler hat.
And that's that.
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and textures, the song is new to me.
February 8th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
New song to me too!
February 8th, 2025
