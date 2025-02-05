Previous
Sunset by tinley23
Sunset

Rosie’s last walk of the day. Well worth wrapping up for.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
A stunning capture, Lesley! I love the silhouettes and the strip of sunset colours between the black land and the night-blue sky! Fav!
February 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
My first photo to see today… I’m pretty late. It’s a stunning capture! Beautiful
February 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sunset.
February 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely sunset capture.
February 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
February 5th, 2025  
