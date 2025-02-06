Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2083
Exploring Walsall
Our main intention was to visit the art gallery in Walsall but we faffed about so much that we ran out of time. Next time though…
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3318
photos
135
followers
156
following
570% complete
View this month »
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th February 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
walsall
Heather
ace
You got a lovely candid though, Lesley! I love how the people are walking right past the ducks in an oblivious kind of way. Pretty reflections too! Fav
February 7th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Just said to my fiend again yesterday that I was coming down to stay - to go to Walsall and Birmingham and Lichfield and ... everywhere!
February 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a wonderful day
February 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close