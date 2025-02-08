Previous
Life imitating art by tinley23
Photo 2085

Life imitating art

Rosie copying the ‘Roaching Greyhound’ ornament on the windowsill.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_imitating_art
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact