Photo 2088
Weather vane
I love these. This one on a dairy farm in Whittington.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3326
photos
135
followers
156
following
572% complete
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
3
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
13th February 2025 11:35am
Corinne C
ace
So cute and appropriate
February 17th, 2025
