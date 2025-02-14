Sign up
Photo 2089
Books
They’ve refurbished our local charity book shop. I didn’t think I could spend more time in there than I already did…until now.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th February 2025 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
moni kozi
The pillow and that lamp shade...
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
That looks amazing, all so neatly organised.
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An inviting place to read and buy.
February 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
I would live here! What a wonderful place! Some really interesting titles on those shelves. Love the matching cushion and lampshade.
February 16th, 2025
