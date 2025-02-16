Sign up
Photo 2093
Canal bridge
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3331
photos
135
followers
156
following
574% complete
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful shot.
February 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely walks…
February 21st, 2025
