Photo 2092
Eek - what is that bright light in the sky?
After what seems like weeks of depressing gloom, it was so lovely to wake up to sunshine today, even if it is still freezing cold. Happy day, everyone!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Tags
morning
,
clouds
,
sunshine
Casablanca
ace
Ooh say it quietly! It might hear you.....
Yes, glorious to see the first bit of brightness in weeks. Bitterly cold though.
February 17th, 2025
Yes, glorious to see the first bit of brightness in weeks. Bitterly cold though.