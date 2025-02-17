Previous
Eek - what is that bright light in the sky? by tinley23
Photo 2092

Eek - what is that bright light in the sky?

After what seems like weeks of depressing gloom, it was so lovely to wake up to sunshine today, even if it is still freezing cold. Happy day, everyone!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh say it quietly! It might hear you.....
Yes, glorious to see the first bit of brightness in weeks. Bitterly cold though.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact