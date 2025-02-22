Sign up
Previous
Photo 2097
Feed the birds
My granddaughters were up here whilst her parents were busy elsewhere, so we had some outdoor fun.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
5
1
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
granddaughter
Casablanca
ace
Sweet pov
February 23rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
February 23rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
February 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Feeding the ducks always a favourite. Nice shot.
February 23rd, 2025
Lana Hill
You captured a wonderful moment.
February 23rd, 2025
