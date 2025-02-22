Previous
Feed the birds by tinley23
Feed the birds

My granddaughters were up here whilst her parents were busy elsewhere, so we had some outdoor fun.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca ace
Sweet pov
February 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet.
February 23rd, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
February 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Feeding the ducks always a favourite. Nice shot.
February 23rd, 2025  
Lana Hill
You captured a wonderful moment.
February 23rd, 2025  
