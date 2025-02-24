Previous
Selfie by tinley23
Selfie

Me and him contemplating the mystery object that has turned up on the grass opposite our house.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
such neat selfies!
February 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like a boule which has gone very far astray!
February 25th, 2025  
