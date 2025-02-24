Sign up
Photo 2098
Selfie
Me and him contemplating the mystery object that has turned up on the grass opposite our house.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ball
,
selfie
Diana
ace
such neat selfies!
February 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a boule which has gone very far astray!
February 25th, 2025
