Previous
King Richard lll by tinley23
Photo 2101

King Richard lll

My sister and I had a lovely day in Leicester yesterday. We had been before but hadn’t been in the King Richard lll Visitor Centre or the cathedral where the king’s remains now are. Both venues were excellent!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact