Baffled by tinley23
Photo 2104

Baffled

Waiting for a train today, I spotted a row of these, and wondered what the blue things are that seem to have been inserted into the trunks. Anyone know?
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Gail Lambert
No idea but I’m invested now!
March 4th, 2025  
