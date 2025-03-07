Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Pink
Replacement lipstick required - memory rubbish - photo of old lipstick taken - forgot that I had taken a photo. I still need a new lipstick…
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3341
photos
134
followers
156
following
576% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2025 8:50am
Tags
memory
,
lipstick
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
March 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice colour.
March 7th, 2025
