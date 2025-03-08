Previous
Our Princess by tinley23
Our Princess

Rosie is at Crufts today as an Ambassador Dog for the Greyhound Trust. I hope she behaves herself.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
