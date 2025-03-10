Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Local nature reserve
A few dry days have allowed the ground to dry out enough to get around the back of the lake.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3343
photos
134
followers
156
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2025 12:08pm
Tags
lake
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Wonderful reflection. Nice work!!
March 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Really pretty, Lesley, with the reflections and your framing of the lake (and the swans (?) far off). Fav
March 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & reflections.
March 10th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
Lovely scene, very peaceful ✨
March 10th, 2025
Pat
Ah that’s a lovely view and so nice not to be squelching through mud.
A nice calm scene.
March 10th, 2025
A nice calm scene.