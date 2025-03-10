Previous
Local nature reserve by tinley23
Photo 2108

Local nature reserve

A few dry days have allowed the ground to dry out enough to get around the back of the lake.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Wonderful reflection. Nice work!!
March 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Really pretty, Lesley, with the reflections and your framing of the lake (and the swans (?) far off). Fav
March 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot & reflections.
March 10th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
Lovely scene, very peaceful ✨
March 10th, 2025  
Pat
Ah that’s a lovely view and so nice not to be squelching through mud.
A nice calm scene.
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact