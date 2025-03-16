Previous
Our intended route… by tinley23
Photo 2109

Our intended route…

The public footpath crosses this field diagonally to the right. We found another way.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Susan Wakely ace
All looks a bit of a mess.
March 25th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Wellies needed.
March 25th, 2025  
