Buzzards by tinley23
Buzzards

I always thought they were solitary hunters but I looked them up and they often circle in family groups over potential food sources. Fascinating to watch, but I wish I had a better camera.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. 5 in one place.
March 20th, 2025  
