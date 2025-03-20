Sign up
Previous
Photo 2111
Spring cleaning
Our little summer house getting its annual spring clean in the hope of a decent summer this year.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
6
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2025 12:17pm
garden
,
cleaning
Annie-Sue
ace
Use it now - there might be a time further down the line when we're saying: "Remember March? That was our Summer!"
March 20th, 2025
Lynda Parker
We don't have these in Australia, but while travelling in the UK I saw a few of them, they're so beautiful.
March 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a lovely idea (a little summer house, not cleaning). I love how Rosie has chosen to help in the cleaning. She has the right idea for a nice sunny day.
March 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great day for spring cleaning.
March 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
I see Rosie is on guard duty too.
March 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is that time of year
March 20th, 2025
