Somebody needs a bath by tinley23
Somebody needs a bath

A fun time was had running around Sutton Park with a new greyhound friend. (Apologies for the lead in the shot)
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Rosie sure had a fun time by the looks of her, she most definitely needs a bath asap ;-)
March 21st, 2025  
Agnes ace
Nice picture
March 21st, 2025  
