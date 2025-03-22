Previous
Erasmus Darwin by tinley23
Photo 2113

Erasmus Darwin

This sculpture by John Sanders, on Cathedral Walk (cathedral just visible through the sculture) in Lichfield was erected in 2012. I go to Lichfield often but have never come across this before. I think it’s perfect!

Https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erasmus_Darwin
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact