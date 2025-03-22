Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2113
Erasmus Darwin
This sculpture by John Sanders, on Cathedral Walk (cathedral just visible through the sculture) in Lichfield was erected in 2012. I go to Lichfield often but have never come across this before. I think it’s perfect!
Https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erasmus_Darwin
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3348
photos
135
followers
158
following
578% complete
View this month »
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
darwin
,
lichfield
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close