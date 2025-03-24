Previous
Star Magnolia by tinley23
Photo 2116

Star Magnolia

I love this tree in a neighbour’s garden. I just wish the flowers lasted a little longer
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love these too but cannot grow them here. Beautiful capture and detail.
March 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
March 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
What a beauty
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact