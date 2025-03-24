Sign up
Previous
Photo 2116
Star Magnolia
I love this tree in a neighbour’s garden. I just wish the flowers lasted a little longer
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
4
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3351
photos
135
followers
158
following
579% complete
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2025 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
magnolia
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
March 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love these too but cannot grow them here. Beautiful capture and detail.
March 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A beauty.
March 24th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What a beauty
March 24th, 2025
