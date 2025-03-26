Previous
Sunset and daffs on the green by tinley23
Photo 2118

Sunset and daffs on the green

Lovely, evening walk with Rosie today.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
March 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How very beautiful with that lighting
March 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautifully glowing in the darkening day….a little patch of gold!
March 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful scene - very lovely.
March 26th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
March 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely spring scene.
March 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like a beautiful evening.
March 26th, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2025  
