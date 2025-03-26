Sign up
Previous
Photo 2118
Sunset and daffs on the green
Lovely, evening walk with Rosie today.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
8
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3353
photos
135
followers
158
following
580% complete
View this month »
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
daffodils
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
March 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How very beautiful with that lighting
March 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautifully glowing in the darkening day….a little patch of gold!
March 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful scene - very lovely.
March 26th, 2025
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
March 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely spring scene.
March 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks like a beautiful evening.
March 26th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2025
