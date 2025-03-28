Sign up
Previous
Photo 2121
Tuk Tuk
Unusual, but fun, to see one in Brum
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3356
photos
135
followers
158
following
581% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
tuktuk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find - Ha !! I hope he doesn't hope to come down those steps !!!!!!!!
March 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice find
March 29th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I'd LOVE to see that thing go down the steps!
March 29th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Might be fun.
March 29th, 2025
