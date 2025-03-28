Previous
Tuk Tuk by tinley23
Photo 2121

Tuk Tuk

Unusual, but fun, to see one in Brum
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find - Ha !! I hope he doesn't hope to come down those steps !!!!!!!!
March 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice find
March 29th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I'd LOVE to see that thing go down the steps!
March 29th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Might be fun.
March 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact