As promised… by tinley23
As promised…

A close-up of the artwork in the shot I took yesterday. Awesome work, we thought.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Phil Howcroft ace
a super talented street artist , for sure
March 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! An excellent triptych and such amazing portraits with this street art! So much character in these faces! Fav
March 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
It's like a mosaic with the brickwork behind. How on earth can they get such detail?
March 30th, 2025  
