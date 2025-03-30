Sign up
Previous
Photo 2123
As promised…
A close-up of the artwork in the shot I took yesterday. Awesome work, we thought.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3358
photos
135
followers
158
following
581% complete
View this month »
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
street-art
,
digbeth
,
peaky-blinders
Phil Howcroft
ace
a super talented street artist , for sure
March 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! An excellent triptych and such amazing portraits with this street art! So much character in these faces! Fav
March 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
It's like a mosaic with the brickwork behind. How on earth can they get such detail?
March 30th, 2025
